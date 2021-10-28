All section
Kerala: Indian Navy Helicopters Deployed For Assistance To Civil Authorities

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Kerala,  28 Oct 2021 1:47 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Aditya Pran Changkakati

The Naval Air Station, INS Garuda, has deployed helicopters to assist the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities in conducting rescue missions as well as dropping relief materials in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayaar in Idukki district. In addition, all air assets, rescue teams, and team of Naval divers are kept on standby to assist civil administration at short notice.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
X