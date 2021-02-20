Kerala: Frost Covers Grass, Plants As Temperature Drops Below Zero In Idukki
Kerala | 20 Feb 2021 9:13 AM GMT
|
Munnar, a hill station in Kerala's Idukki district, has been witnessing cold waves with temperatures in the area dropping below zero degrees. On February 12, the valley woke up to a beautiful morning as plants and grass were covered in frost.
According to a district Tourism Promotion Council official, the phenomenon is attracting tourists in the area.
"Many tourists from Kerala and neighbouring states are coming to see this. There's a good rush of tourists," ANI quoted an official as saying.
This isn't the first time Munnar is witnessing a severe cold. A layer of frost covered the town for 12 days in January when Munnar experienced unexpected dips in mercury.
