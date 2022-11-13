All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: Alert RPF Official Saves Girl As She Falls Under Train While Boarding
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 13 Nov 2022 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) official saved a minor girl from getting crushed under a train in the nick of time at Tirur railway station in Kerala’s Malappuram district. The clip shows a girl running to board the train but she falls down as she attempts to get inside as the train has picked up speed. Within a split second, the RPF officer gets hold of the girl and pulls her away to safety as the train speeds by. RPF India identified the officer as head constable Satheesh. The video was posted on Twitter by the official handle of RPF INDIA on November 11.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Old Videos Of Cricketers From 2020 Shared As Recent Videos Following India's Loss In T20 World Cup 2022
Old Video Of Clash Between TMC & BJP Workers In West Bengal Falsely Shared As People Thrashing BJP Workers In Morbi, Gujarat