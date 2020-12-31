Kejriwal Under House Arrest: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Sits On Dharna Outside Delhi CM's Residence

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, December 8, launched a Dharna outside CM Arvind Kejriwal house after the Aam Aadmi Party chief was allegedly put under house arrest by Delhi Police.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre is fearing that Kejriwal might come out in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against three farm laws.

In the video, Deputy CM can be seen sitting along with the AAP MLAs outside Arvind Kejriwal's house. Deputy CM in a tweet said that Kejriwal had stalled the Centre's plan to put farmers in jail.

The Delhi Police has denied the claim and said the police outside Kejriwal's house is a routine security deployment.

"The deployment, which is being seen outside the residence of CM Kejriwal is the regular deployment for the security of the Honourable CM. We are coordinating with the CM's residence. Anyone whom they say should be allowed inside; we will allow," Delhi North DCP Anto Alphonse said.