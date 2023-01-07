All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Keep Them Warm This Winter!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 7 Jan 2023 11:13 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg This video deserves your attention and @shvan_bhairava_foundation deserves our appreciation. Thanks to their team for taking care of these animals by keeping them warm this winter. Sending heartfelt appreciation to their whole team. Do visit their profile to extend your support to them.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Passenger Care Or PR Stunt? Delayed Response To Woman's Traumatic Experience With Air India Raises Uproar