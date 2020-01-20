Videos

Kashmiri Pandits Stand In Solidarity With Protesters At Shaheen Bagh

The Logical Indian Crew
Published : 20 Jan 2020 7:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-20T13:37:16+05:30

To show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits marking their exodus from the Valley, anti-CAA activists, on protest for over a month, observed a two-minute silence at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday, January 19.

"Kashmiris are the most persecuted community" Satish Malhdhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, said during the protest.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of displaced Pandits had gathered for a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar, to mark the black day when the community was evicted from the Valley 30 years ago.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Students In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

NewsStudents In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

Minister

NewsMinister's Photo Shoot Keeps Children And Parents Waiting During Polio Vaccination

Fact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Fact CheckFact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Govt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

NewsGovt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

Mosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

NewsMosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

Fact Check: Ramachandra Guha

Fact CheckFact Check: Ramachandra Guha's 'Five-Time Dynast' Remark Taken Out Of Context