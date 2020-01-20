Kashmiri Pandits Stand In Solidarity With Protesters At Shaheen Bagh

To show solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits marking their exodus from the Valley, anti-CAA activists, on protest for over a month, observed a two-minute silence at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday, January 19.

"Kashmiris are the most persecuted community" Satish Malhdhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, said during the protest.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of displaced Pandits had gathered for a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar, to mark the black day when the community was evicted from the Valley 30 years ago.