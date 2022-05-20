All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt's Killing Sparks Protests In Budgam; Forces Launch Operation

Jammu and Kashmir,  20 May 2022

Protests are being held in several parts of #JammuAndKashmir since the #KashmiriPandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at #Chadoora in #Budgam district on 12 May. Rahul Bhatt, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town. The protesting Kashmiri Pandits demanded safety in the wake of the targeted killing. "We ask the govt to re-locate us to places where we feel rehabilitated," said Sandeep Bhat, a member of the association. Scores of Kashmiri Pandits staying at various transit camps in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district took to the roads on 12 May evening to protest against the killing. The protesters, many of whom were seen carrying candles, demanded a probe into the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Kashmiri Pandit 
Rahul Bhatt 
Protests In Budgam 
Operation 

