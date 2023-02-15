All section
Karnataka: Koramangala Traffic Cop Pushes Car For 100 Meters With Bare Hands, Netizens Praise
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Karnataka, 15 Feb 2023 5:48 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Karthik on February 3 shows a Koramangala Traffic Cop pushing a vehicle for about 100 meters with bare hands while also attempting to clear the traffic on the route. Another man joins in and assists in pushing the car. Netizens appreciate the noble deed. We should always be grateful for such unsung heroes, as they deserve eternal gratitude!
