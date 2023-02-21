All section
Karnataka: Forest Fires Spotted In Eight Locations At Aldur Range Of Chikkamagaluru District
Karnataka, 21 Feb 2023 5:50 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Ajay Thipaiah on February 11 shows forest fires occurring at Aldur Range of Chikkamagaluru district. Reportedly, Fires in eight locations have been spotted and spread fast due to winds. The total Chikkamagaluru forest area is 71,863 hectares.
