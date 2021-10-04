All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Doctors At JJM Medical College Protest By Selling Tea To Public
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Karnataka, 4 Oct 2021 5:27 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Doctors at JJM medical college have been protesting for the past four days in Davangere, Karnataka. They are protesting by selling tea to the public, demanding the govt. to reimburse their stipends pending for the past five months.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Bhatt,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt