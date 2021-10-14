All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Religious Outfits Over Classmate's Taunt On Skull Cap, Two Hospitalised
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Karnataka, 14 Oct 2021 11:22 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A viral video shows one of the suspects entering the hospital and threatening to harm those who approach the police. The feud broke out on October 11 when a 15-year-old boy allegedly teased his friend for wearing a skull cap. There have been four arrests and four detentions by police, including two juveniles.
