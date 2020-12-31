Kapil Gujjar, Who Open Fired In Shaheen Bagh During Anti-CAA Protest, Joins BJP

Kapil Gujjar, who opened fire during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Shaheen Bagh in February 2020, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ghaziabad, on December 30.

Gujjar had fired three air shots at anti-Citizenship protesters near Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Hundreds of men and women were peacefully protesting at the site since December 15, 2019. He also shouted communal slogans while being arrested by police.

After being hauled by the police Gurjar chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and shouted, "Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (Only Hindus will have a say in our country)." He was then released on bail on March 7, 2020 even though the Delhi Police strongly opposed the bail allegations.

Earlier, there were allegations that Gurjar was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. However, his family and the party denied the allegations.

