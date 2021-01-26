Kamala Harris Sworn-In As First Female US Vice President

Kamala Devi Harris has been sworn in as US Vice-President, on January 20, making her the first woman in American history as well as the first African American and South Asian descent to hold this post.

She was chosen by President Joe Biden during the election campaign of US 2020 elections. "Ready to serve," Harris tweeted from her new Vice-Presidential Twitter account shortly after being sworn in. Many called this joyous occasion as 'History Being Made'. She was a former California senator and was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US Vice President Kamala Harris. "Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," he tweeted.