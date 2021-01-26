Tamil Nadu: Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village Celebrates Her Sworning-In Ceremony

As Kamala Harris creates history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States, people of a village in Tamil Nadu celebrated this joyous occasion.

People of Thulasendrapuram village, Tamil Nadu is the native of US Vice President Kamala Harris's mother. In the video, people were seen applauding and clapping while watching Madam President taking her oath. "I am very proud and excited because our Kamala Harris is becoming the first Vice-President of the US. We are together watching her swearing-in ceremony. Right from the morning people were performing puja in temples," said a local.

On January 20, Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of United States, while Kamala Harris became US's Vice President.