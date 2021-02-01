Controversial POCSO Verdicts: Why SC Collegium Withheld Justice Pushpa Ganediwala's Promotion ?
India | 1 Feb 2021 2:03 PM GMT
| |
Ganediwala came in the limelight for her recent controversial judgments. She handed down acquittals under the POCSO Act in three separate sexual assault cases, all within a week.
The Logical Indian's Devyani Madaik explains why the Supreme Court Collegium has put the confirmation of Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala as a permanent Judge on hold.
Ganediwala came in the limelight for her recent controversial judgments. She handed down acquittals under the POCSO Act in three separate sexual assault cases, all within a week.
Next Story