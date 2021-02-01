Videos

Controversial POCSO Verdicts: Why SC Collegium Withheld Justice Pushpa Ganediwala's Promotion ?

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Feb 2021 2:03 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Ganediwala came in the limelight for her recent controversial judgments. She handed down acquittals under the POCSO Act in three separate sexual assault cases, all within a week.

The Logical Indian's Devyani Madaik explains why the Supreme Court Collegium has put the confirmation of Justice Pushpa V Ganediwala as a permanent Judge on hold.

Ganediwala came in the limelight for her recent controversial judgments. She handed down acquittals under the POCSO Act in three separate sexual assault cases, all within a week.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian