'Judiciary Is No Longer Sacred': Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Remarks On Former CJI
Delhi | 9 Feb 2021 2:51 PM GMT
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra during Lok Sabha session on Monday, February 8 talked about the sexual harassment allegations against the former Chief Justice of India (CJI), saying that the 'judiciary was no longer sacred'.
During the speech, Moitra lashed out at the Narendra Modi led government for making "hate, pettiness and bigotry" a part of its narrative , in what she called a "truly fascist fashion".
"The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred," Moitra added.
"It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House of Parliament within three months of his retirement replete with Z plus security."
Sources in the government said that her remarks were against the rules and it will not be taken lightly.
