'Judiciary Is No Longer Sacred': Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Remarks On Former CJI

During the speech, Moitra lashed out at the Narendra Modi led government for making "hate, pettiness and bigotry" a part of its narrative , in what she called a "truly fascist fashion".

"The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred," Moitra added.

"It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House of Parliament within three months of his retirement replete with Z plus security."

Sources in the government said that her remarks were against the rules and it will not be taken lightly.