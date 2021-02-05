Journalist Mandeep Punia Spoke To Farmers In Jail, Scribbled Notes On Legs For Report

The freelance journalist who contributes to The Caravan was released by a local court on bail on Tuesday, February 2. Punia said that he had spoken to farmers in the jail and would soon write a long-form report on it. The journalist said since he did not have a paper to write on, he scribbled notes on his legs.

Punia said: "I never thought I would be interviewed as I have always been on the other side of the camera. I do what is called slow journalism in India. My work involves writing ground reports from rural areas. I write long-form stories... since the government pressured me so much, I am in front of you".

"My work is to write reports from ground zero. I got the chance to talk with the farmers lodged in the jail. I asked them why and how they were arrested... I have written journalistic notes on my legs so that I can file a report," Punia said.