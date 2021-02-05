Videos

Journalist Mandeep Punia Spoke To Farmers In Jail, Scribbled Notes On Legs For Report

Anukriti Ganesh
Delhi   |   5 Feb 2021 5:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Anukriti Ganesh
Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by the Delhi Police last week at Singhu border, told NDTV that he did not stop working when he was in Tihar Jail.

The freelance journalist who contributes to The Caravan was released by a local court on bail on Tuesday, February 2. Punia said that he had spoken to farmers in the jail and would soon write a long-form report on it. The journalist said since he did not have a paper to write on, he scribbled notes on his legs.

Punia said: "I never thought I would be interviewed as I have always been on the other side of the camera. I do what is called slow journalism in India. My work involves writing ground reports from rural areas. I write long-form stories... since the government pressured me so much, I am in front of you".

"My work is to write reports from ground zero. I got the chance to talk with the farmers lodged in the jail. I asked them why and how they were arrested... I have written journalistic notes on my legs so that I can file a report," Punia said.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian