All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Joshimath-Like Crisis Strikes J&K's Doda; Villagers Forced To Scurry For Safety
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jammu and Kashmir, 8 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
As many as 20 families were shifted to safer places after the Nayi Basti area in Thathri municipality of Doda District started sinking. As a result of which, dozens of houses developed cracks and became unsafe. The area is continuously slipping due to various factors, including the use of machinery in the construction of roads along with seepage of water resulting in the wreaking of bed roads beneath the village. Officials of the local administration also visited the spot and assured all possible help to the affected locals.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain