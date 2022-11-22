All section
J&K: 'Tribal Bachao' March Marks 18th Day Today; Demands Protection Under Scheduled Tribe Status
Jammu and Kashmir, 22 Nov 2022 10:50 AM GMT
Started in the first week of November, 'Tribal Bachao' march in Jammu and Kashmir has marked its 18th day today (November 21). They alleged that the government's move to include upper castes in the scheduled tribe category will deprive them of their rights in education and jobs. The 500-km-long march from Kupwara to Kathua covers all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while visiting tribal villages, apprising people about the inclusion of upper castes as scheduled tribes and how it is going to impact their future.
