The Logical Indian Crew
J&K: IAF Evacuates Pregnant Lady In Critical Condition From Isolated Nawapachi Area
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jammu and Kashmir, 15 Feb 2023 9:54 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Amidst heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army and Air Force on February 9 airlifted a pregnant woman in critical condition from a hamlet in the Kishtwar district of Jammu division. Responding to a call, Army troops rushed to the village of Nawapachi and carried the woman on a stretcher through snowfields. The IAF flew a MI chopper to Nawapachi and airlifted the woman to the district hospital in Kishtwar for specialized treatment. The people of Nawapachi expressed gratitude towards the Army and the IAF, and some of them also raised slogans praising the two forces.
