J&K: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Organised By Students In Banihal
Jammu and Kashmir, 28 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT
School students from the hilly regions of Banihal, in district Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir can be seen participating in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally. The video was shared by Sarjeevan Kumar on his Twitter handle on 1 August 2022.
