Fact Check: Images Of Sacks With Jio Logo Shared With Claim Of Reliance Jio Selling Food Grains

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three controversial farm laws, an image of food grain sacks with 'Jio logo' on it has gone viral on social media. Farmers are protesting against the farm laws as they believe these farm laws will deprive them of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. Many netizens speculate that the new farm laws were passed by the BJP led NDA government to support the big corporates like Adani Enterprises and Reliance India Limited.

In the context of this protest, an image of sacks having the logo of Reliance Jio has gone viral on social media with similar captions claiming, Reliance Jio is purchasing food produces from the farmers at a cheap rate and selling them in the market. One of the captions says, "Jio is waiting to buy our agriculture products in a very lost cost and sell on a very hight amount. Gain large amounts profits. This is the main issue about bills and corporate sectors. So‼️ NO FARMERS NO FOOD."

