The Logical Indian Crew
Jeddah Storm: At Least 2 Dead After Heavy Rains, Schools Shut & Roads Blocked
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 26 Nov 2022 3:57 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
State media reported that heavy rains in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on November 24 delayed flights, forced school closure, and blocked the road to Mecca, Islam's holiest city. At least two people died, while others trapped inside submerged vehicles were rescued. According to Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology, the rainfall in Jeddah's southern area between 8 am and 2 pm, which stood at 179 millimetres, was the "highest" ever recorded. It exceeded the amount of rain registered in 2009 when dozens of people died in flash floods.
Contributors Suggest Correction
