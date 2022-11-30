All section
Jammu: 'Kitchen Waste To Treasure' Campaign Organised By Directorate of Urban Local Bodies To Promote Home Composting
Jammu and Kashmir, 30 Nov 2022 12:07 PM GMT
A Twitter video shared by All India Institute of Local Self Government, Jammu & Kashmir, on November 28 shows visuals from the ongoing ‘Kitchen Waste To Treasure’ Campaign organised by the directorate of urban local bodies in Akhnoor, Jammu, to promote Home Composting.
