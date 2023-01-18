All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman In Distress From Snow-Bound Village In Tangdhar
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jammu and Kashmir, 18 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Indian Army personnel, in a nightlong operation on January 15, airlifted a pregnant woman from snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. An official said that the lady was admitted to a sub-district hospital in Tangdhar on January 14 evening but later developed severe complications due to which she needed to be shifted for advanced treatment to mainland Kupwara.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain