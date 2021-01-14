Jallikattu Celebrations Begins In Tamil Nadu With Mandatory COVID Protocols

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations of traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' begins on Thursday, January 14 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The authorities have been following all the COVID protocols. As per the directive given by the state government- the crowd has been restricted to only 50 people while the players cannot be more than 150 and each player should have a COVID19 negative certificate.

The permission for this festival was given by the Tamil Nadu government in December.





