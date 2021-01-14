Videos

Jallikattu Celebrations Begins In Tamil Nadu With Mandatory COVID Protocols

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   14 Jan 2021 6:10 AM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
As per the directive given by the state government- the crowd has been restricted to only 50 people while the players cannot be more than 150 and each player should have a COVID19 negative certificate.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations of traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' begins on Thursday, January 14 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The authorities have been following all the COVID protocols.

The permission for this festival was given by the Tamil Nadu government in December.


