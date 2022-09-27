All section
The Logical Indian Crew
ITBP Mountaineers Successfully Scale Mt Dome Khang In North Sikkim
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Sikkim, 27 Sep 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)s mountaineers successfully scaled north Sikkim's Mount Dome Khang -- one of India's highest mountains. According to reports, the ITBP team climbed the peak in two groups on consecutive days -- September 22 and 23. This was the first ever ascending to Mount Dome Khang by any expedition group, the Indian Mountaineering Foundation records confirmed.
