All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

ITBP Mountaineers Successfully Scale Mt Dome Khang In North Sikkim

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Sikkim,  27 Sep 2022 11:44 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)s mountaineers successfully scaled north Sikkim's Mount Dome Khang -- one of India's highest mountains. According to reports, the ITBP team climbed the peak in two groups on consecutive days -- September 22 and 23. This was the first ever ascending to Mount Dome Khang by any expedition group, the Indian Mountaineering Foundation records confirmed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
ITBP 
Mountaineers 
Successfully 
Scale 
Mt Dome Khang 
North 
Sikkim 

Must Reads

Helping Stray Animals! This NGO Rescued Over 1,000 Dogs, Envisions To Build A Sustainable Model
How To Make A Nation Disable Friendly? Singapore Has Few Lessons For India & Everyone Else
Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'
'These Books Will Serve As Treasure': Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes
Similar Posts
Zerodha CEO Challenges Employees To Lose Weight, Offers Rs 10 Lakh As Reward
Videos

Zerodha CEO Challenges Employees To Lose Weight, Offers Rs 10 Lakh As Reward

The Logical Indian Crew
This Haryana Man Is On Mission To Clean Up Litter, Waste From Himalayas
Videos

This Haryana Man Is On Mission To Clean Up Litter, Waste From Himalayas

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide In Pithoragarh Blocks Road, 40 People Stuck
Videos

Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide In Pithoragarh Blocks Road, 40 People Stuck

The Logical Indian Crew
This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations
Videos

This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CMs Order, BJP Leaders Son Arrested
Videos

Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CM's Order, BJP Leader's Son Arrested

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X