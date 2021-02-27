"It Feels Amazing, Truth Validated In Court Of Law": Priya Ramani Acquitted

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Pandey pronounced the landmark verdict in a virtual courtroom.

Following the order, Ramani said that she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken up against sexual harassment at the workplace.

"It feels amazing, truly does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment. Sexual harassment has got the attention it deserves," she added.

"This case was not about me; it was about what women face at the workplace. It feels amazing to have your truth validated in a court of law. My victory belongs to everyone who spoke up during the #MeToo​ movement," The Hindu reported her as saying.