The Logical Indian Crew

ISRO Successfully Launches SSLV-D2 Rocket To Deploy 3 Satellites Into Orbit

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Andhra Pradesh,  15 Feb 2023 10:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

SSLV-D2, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) new rocket, successfully placed three satellites into the intended orbit shortly after its launch from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this morning. The rocket soared into the skies from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre with three mini, micro, and nano satellites at 9:18 am and placed them into a 450 km circular orbit around the Earth during its 15-minute flight.

