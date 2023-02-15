All section
The Logical Indian Crew
ISRO Successfully Launches SSLV-D2 Rocket To Deploy 3 Satellites Into Orbit
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Andhra Pradesh, 15 Feb 2023 10:45 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
SSLV-D2, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) new rocket, successfully placed three satellites into the intended orbit shortly after its launch from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, this morning. The rocket soared into the skies from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre with three mini, micro, and nano satellites at 9:18 am and placed them into a 450 km circular orbit around the Earth during its 15-minute flight.
