Is Similipal Forest Fire Completely Under Control? Locals Say 'NO'

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   23 March 2021 12:25 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
While the government has said that Odisha’s Similipal forest fire is under control, some locals believe that the fire is still raging in core parts of the reserve. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains everything about the Similipal forest fire since it started.

