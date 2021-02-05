Is Sedition Law Being Used As A Tool To Suppress Voices?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and six other journalists were booked for sedition for their allegedly “misleading tweets” on farmer's death. Reports have pointed out that the use of sedition law has substantially increased in the past few years. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains it all.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and six other journalists were booked for sedition for their allegedly "misleading tweets" on farmer's death. Reports have pointed out that the use of sedition law has substantially increased in the past few years. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains it all.