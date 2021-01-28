Is Groping Minor 'Through Clothing' Not A Sexual Assault? Know What Laws Say
India | 28 Jan 2021 8:22 AM GMT
The Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court’s order on minor’s assault. The Bombay High Court had ruled out sexual assault citing that there was no “direct physical contact”. A conversation with Bharat Chugh, a Supreme Court advocate elucidates the controversies around minimum sentencing in this case.
The Logical Indian's Anukriti Ganesh explains the difference between section 7 of POCSO Act and IPC section 354.
