Is Groping Minor 'Through Clothing' Not A Sexual Assault? Know What Laws Say

The Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court’s order on minor’s assault. The Bombay High Court had ruled out sexual assault citing that there was no “direct physical contact”. A conversation with Bharat Chugh, a Supreme Court advocate elucidates the controversies around minimum sentencing in this case.

The Logical Indian's Anukriti Ganesh explains the difference between section 7 of POCSO Act and IPC section 354.