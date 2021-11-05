All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Iron-Clad Will! Rescued Elephant With Paralysis In Hind Legs Battles All Odds To Show Improvement
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Others/World, 5 Nov 2021 11:13 AM GMT
Editor : Madhusree Goswami |
A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt
Vanshika is a journalist with a keen interest in covering issues related to gender in India. Her work is multifaceted, ranging from writing and reporting to covering video stories.
Kerrio, named after the place from where she was rescued in August 2021, was orphaned from her herd. The elephant was rescued with paralysis in her hind legs but has battled all odds to become more robust and mobile with each passing day.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Vanshika Bhatt,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami,
Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt