All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Iranian Athlete Parmida Qasemi Removes Hijab During Awards Ceremony, Expresses Support For Protests
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 12 Nov 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Iranian athlete, Parmida Ghasemi, has expressed support for anti-government protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly killed in September in police custody. Amini was detained by morality police for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code imposed on women. Parmida gripped the Islamic Republic by removing her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran. The video of the same was shared by Journalist @AlinejadMasih on Twitter on November 11.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
'Ban Glyphosate In India': Here's How A Petition Changed Pesticide Usage Pattern Which Impacted Thousands Of Lives