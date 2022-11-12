Iranian Athlete Parmida Qasemi Removes Hijab During Awards Ceremony, Expresses Support For Protests

All section
Others/World,  12 Nov 2022 10:40 AM GMT

Iranian athlete, Parmida Ghasemi, has expressed support for anti-government protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly killed in September in police custody. Amini was detained by morality police for allegedly flouting Iran's strict dress code imposed on women. Parmida gripped the Islamic Republic by removing her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran. The video of the same was shared by Journalist @AlinejadMasih on Twitter on November 11.

Hijab 
Iran 

