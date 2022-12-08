All section
Iran: Shops Of Isfahan Bazaar Joins Nationwide Strike
Others/World, 8 Dec 2022 11:53 AM GMT
Nationwide unrest continues in Iran following the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 in police custody, posing one of the most vital challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on December 5 while joining hands for a three-day nationwide strike, calling for the end to clerical rule in the country. The same video was shared by Iranian Journalist @AlinejadMasih on her Twitter account.
