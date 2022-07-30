All section
'Interact With Nature To Experience It': Know About India's First Diving Grant Offering To Explore Marine Life
India, 30 July 2022 3:45 AM GMT | Updated 2022-07-30T09:15:28+05:30check update history
India’s first-ever diving grant, Coral Warriors, is sponsoring Indian citizens to understand climate change and its impact on the ecosystem of marine life through deep-sea diving.
