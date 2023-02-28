All section
Instant & Low-Cost Money Transfer! India, Singapore Launch UPI-PayNow Linkage
India, 28 Feb 2023 11:04 AM GMT
This initiative will mostly benefit the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students, through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa. #UPI #PayNow #payment #transaction
