All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Inspiring! Officer From Ladakh Lt Rigzin Chorol Gets Commissioned In Indian Army
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Ladakh, 31 Oct 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol was commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after passing out from the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Rail Restaurant! Indian Railways Recycles Old Coach In Jalpaiguri Station To Create Unique Dining Experience
No, This Video Does Not Show Poisoned Rasgullas For Reducing Hindus Population Being Dumped; Viral Claim Is Misleading!