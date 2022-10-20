All section
Inspiring Journey! Know How APJ Abdul Kalam's Former Driver Became College Lecturer In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu, 20 Oct 2022 4:54 AM GMT
A 60-year-old man, who served as the driver of APJ Abdul Kalam two decades ago, is now an assistant professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Tamil Nadu. On many occasions, he mentioned that Kalam helped and encouraged him to achieve big in life.
