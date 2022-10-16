All section
Inspiring! Bihar Man Becomes Assistant Professor At Same University Where He Worked As Peon
Bihar, 16 Oct 2022 11:24 AM GMT
A resident of Bhagalpur, Bihar, has been appointed as the assistant professor at the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, where he worked as a peon for over a decade. He dedicated this achievement to the teachers who supported him in the journey.
