Inspection Carried Out In Coimbatore To Identify Low-Lying Powerlines Dangerous For Elephants

Tamil Nadu,  30 March 2023 12:53 PM GMT

Joint inspections by staff from the Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) have started identifying and rectifying sagging power lines in villages bordering forests in the Coimbatore district. The team has also been working on solutions like insulation with Wildlife Institute of India. The exercise got a thrust after a tusker got electrocuted from a powerline on private land bordering a forest in Poochiyur village on March 25. The Tangedco staff also fixed barbed wire fences around electric posts at places witnessing the frequent movement of elephants.

