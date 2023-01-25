All section
INS Vagir: Fifth Submarine Of Kalvari Class Commissioned Into Indian Navy Amid Tensions With China
The Indian Navy on January 23 commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. INS Vagir is fitted with the latest Indian Naval technology and has defensive countermeasures like anti-submarine mines. This submarine will give a significant fillip to the Indian Navy's operational might and serve as a potent deterrent for any adversary. 'All the technology used in the submarine is Indian. If there is a war between India and China, then we are ready to face it,' onboard coxswain Daljinder Singh told reporters.
