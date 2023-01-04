All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Jazz Band Presents Saxophone Performance At Air Delhi Presentation
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 4 Jan 2023 4:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Akashvani Delhi organized a musical evening: Countdown 2023, with ITBP personnel Himveers at Rang Bhawan auditorium All India Radio headquarters, New Delhi, on December 31 to celebrate new year's eve. The ITBP jazz band presented a mesmerizing and melodic performance.
