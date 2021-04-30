#IndiaTogether? Why Are Bollywood Celebrities Silent Amid Covid Crisis In India?
India | 30 April 2021 6:31 AM GMT
Now amid the rising COVID-19 fatalities across India and oxygen crisis, why are the popular bollywood celebrities silent?
A few months back, just one tweet by Pop Star Rihanna on not much conversation around farmers' protest made Bollywood celebrities support the BJP led central govt with tweets with hashtag #Indiatogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Now amid the rising COVID-19 fatalities across India and oxygen crisis, why are the popular bollywood celebrities silent?
