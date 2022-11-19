All section
India's Smallest, Most Affordable EV EaS-E Launched By Indian Startup PMV Electric
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 19 Nov 2022 3:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India. Called the EaS-E, the nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India. PMV Electric has launched the EaS-E at an introductory price of ₹ 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers. PMV has already clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EV before the official launch. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of ₹2,000 from the PMV website.
