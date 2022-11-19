All section
India's Smallest, Most Affordable EV EaS-E Launched By Indian Startup PMV Electric

Maharashtra,  19 Nov 2022 3:46 AM GMT

Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India. Called the EaS-E, the nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India. PMV Electric has launched the EaS-E at an introductory price of ₹ 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers. PMV has already clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EV before the official launch. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of ₹2,000 from the PMV website.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
