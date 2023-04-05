All section
Indian Women Boxers Recreate History, Clinch Four Golds At World Boxing Championship
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 5 April 2023 8:53 AM GMT
On March 26, Indian women boxers recreated history and brought home four gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. India stood on the top in the gold medal tally at the championship that was held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75), and Saweety Boora (81kg) won gold for the country. Nikhat defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam and won gold for a second consecutive year.
