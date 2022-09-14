All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Woman Melts Netizens' Hearts For Feeding Stray Dogs
India, 14 Sep 2022
A video shared by Neha Singh Rathore on her Twitter handle on September 7 shows a woman winning people's hearts online for feeding stray dogs. The video also attracted multiple people to comment on the video. Seeing the video, a user wrote, "Beautiful and compassionate soul! Hope mankind has more of her."
