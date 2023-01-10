All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Tech Company Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Fine On Employees For Disturbing Co-Workers On Leave
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 10 Jan 2023 8:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An Indian firm Dream 11 has introduced a new clause in their company policy that makes their staff liable for a fine worth Rs. 1 lakh if they’re caught disturbing co-workers on leave. The clause is adapted to address the important issue of providing employees with an uninterrupted break.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Cold Wave Deaths: Heart Attacks Claim 98 Lives In Kanpur's Winter, 723 Cardiac Patients In Emergency; Know More