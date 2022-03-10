All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Students In Ukraine Express Gratitude To PM Modi & The Ukrainian Govt.

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

44,  10 March 2022 3:16 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Aditya Pran Changkakati

As hostilities in the war-torn Ukraine increased, India on Tuesday withdrew over 600 of its citizens from the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy through the first large humanitarian corridor established by Ukrainian and Russian authorities in the country. A day after a similar attempt failed when ceasefire plans broke apart, the operation to remove Indians, largely students, from the eastern city of Sumy was kept under wraps. The final go-ahead from authorities in Kyiv for the evacuation came at about midnight Ukrainian time (3.30 am IST) and Indian officials were in position within hours at Sumy and various staging locations to enable the Indians' leave.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
