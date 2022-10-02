All section
Indian Startup Scrapshala Launches Premium Range Of Bags Upcycled From Paper Waste
Tamil Nadu, 2 Oct 2022 10:50 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board held an Eco-alternatives expo on 26th and 27th September 2022 in Chennai at a grand scale and invited young startups including Scrapshala. Scrapshala designs products that are highly functional to bring more value for the premium amount that customers pay for handicrafting. It is launching a premium range of bags, pouches and sleeves upcycled from paper waste. Minister of environment and climate change Ashwini Kumar Choubey graced their stall and appreciated their work.
